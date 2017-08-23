King Krule announces UK and Ireland tour and new single ‘Czech One’

The London artist will pair the track with another new song, 'Dum Surfer', for a 7" release next month

King Krule has announced a UK and Ireland tour after releasing his new single ‘Czech One’ – watch the surreal video for the track below.

The artist – real name Archy Marshall – released his debut solo studio album, ‘6 Feet Beneath The Moon’, under the moniker in 2013. Two years later, he released ‘A New Place 2 Drown’ under his real name.

King Krule has now announced his return, kicking things off today (August 23) with the unveiling of the video for his comeback single ‘Czech One’.

Starring Marshall, the bizarre clip – which has been directed by Frank Lebon – starts with the artist levitating from the ground, before cutting to Marshall looking out of a plane window with his left eye bandaged up.

Watch the full video for King Krule’s ‘Czech One’ below.

King Krule is due to release ‘Czech One’ on a split 7″ vinyl with another new track, ‘Dum Surfer’, via True Panther / XL on September 13.

The 22-year-old has also announced his intention to tour later this year, with a live jaunt in the UK and Ireland kicking off in Bristol on November 20. See King Krule’s UK and Ireland tour itinerary below.

November

20 – Marble Factory, Bristol

21 – KOKO, London

22 – KOKO, London

23 – Belgrave Music Hall, Leeds

December

13 – Academy, Dublin

14 – Academy 2, Manchester

15 – SWG3, Glasgow