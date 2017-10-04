King Krule shares ‘Half Man Half Shark’ from new album ‘The Ooz’
The Londoner's second album is out later this month
King Krule has shared ‘Half Man Half Shark’, a new track from his imminent second album ‘The Ooz’.
The South London indie star’s latest release follows ‘Czech One’, which was released back in August alongside a number of UK and Ireland tour dates.
King Krule – real name Archy Marshall – sings of a “half man with the body of a shark” in his unmistakable rich baritone, before noting as the song closes that “aspirations ingrown / I’ll forever be alone.”
Listen to the track below, via Spotify – King Krule plays the following dates in the coming months:
November
20 – Marble Factory, Bristol
21 – KOKO, London
22 – KOKO, London
23 – Belgrave Music Hall, Leeds
December
13 – Academy, Dublin
14 – Academy 2, Manchester
15 – SWG3, Glasgow
King Krule released his debut solo studio album, ‘6 Feet Beneath The Moon’, under the moniker in 2013. Two years later, he released ‘A New Place 2 Drown’ under his real name.
The 22-year-old also recently revealed that he has been writing songs for Frank Ocean, and appeared on the new album from production duo Mount Kimbie.
New, 19-track album ‘The Ooz’ is set for release on October 13, via XL Recordings and True Panther Sounds. The tracklisting is as follows:
1. Biscuit Town
2. The Locomotive
3. Dum Surfer
4. Slush Puppy
5. Bermondsey Bosom (Left)
6. Logos
7. Sublunary
8. Lonely Blue
9. Cadet Limbo
10. Emergency Blimp
11. Czech One
12. (A Slide In) New Drugs
13. Visual
14. Bermondsey Bosom (Right)
15. Half Man Half Shark
16. The Cadet Leaps
17. The Ooz
18. Midnight 01(Deep Sea Diver)
19. La Lune