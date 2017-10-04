King Krule shares ‘Half Man Half Shark’ from new album ‘The Ooz’

The Londoner's second album is out later this month

King Krule has shared ‘Half Man Half Shark’, a new track from his imminent second album ‘The Ooz’.

The South London indie star’s latest release follows ‘Czech One’, which was released back in August alongside a number of UK and Ireland tour dates.

King Krule – real name Archy Marshall – sings of a “half man with the body of a shark” in his unmistakable rich baritone, before noting as the song closes that “aspirations ingrown / I’ll forever be alone.”

Listen to the track below, via Spotify – King Krule plays the following dates in the coming months:

November

20 – Marble Factory, Bristol

21 – KOKO, London

22 – KOKO, London

23 – Belgrave Music Hall, Leeds

December

13 – Academy, Dublin

14 – Academy 2, Manchester

15 – SWG3, Glasgow

Half Man Half Shark Half Man Half Shark, an album by King Krule on Spotify

King Krule released his debut solo studio album, ‘6 Feet Beneath The Moon’, under the moniker in 2013. Two years later, he released ‘A New Place 2 Drown’ under his real name.

The 22-year-old also recently revealed that he has been writing songs for Frank Ocean, and appeared on the new album from production duo Mount Kimbie.

New, 19-track album ‘The Ooz’ is set for release on October 13, via XL Recordings and True Panther Sounds. The tracklisting is as follows:

1. Biscuit Town

2. The Locomotive

3. Dum Surfer

4. Slush Puppy

5. Bermondsey Bosom (Left)

6. Logos

7. Sublunary

8. Lonely Blue

9. Cadet Limbo

10. Emergency Blimp

11. Czech One

12. (A Slide In) New Drugs

13. Visual

14. Bermondsey Bosom (Right)

15. Half Man Half Shark

16. The Cadet Leaps

17. The Ooz

18. Midnight 01(Deep Sea Diver)

19. La Lune