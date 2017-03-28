Kings Of Leon add eight new support acts to huge London Hyde Park gig

They'll be supported by Pixies, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and eight more acts.

Kings Of Leon have added eight new support acts to their massive show at London’s Hyde Park as part of British Summer Time 2017.

It had already been announced that the band would be joined in Hyde Park on July 6 by Pixies and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats.

Now Local Natives, Frightened Rabbit, Deaf Havana, Saint Motel, Tom Grennan, The Cactus Blossoms, Benjamin Booker and Billy Raffoul have been added to the line-up too.

The British Summer Time show is a UK festival exclusive for Kings Of Leon, who’ll be rounding up the campaign for their acclaimed latest album ‘WALLS‘.

“It’s always a pleasure to party with our amazing fans at Hyde Park,” said drummer Nathan Followill when the show was announced in November. Tickets are still available from the BST website.

They join fellow British Summer Time headliners Green Day, Phil Collins, Justin Bieber, Tom Petty and The Killers in playing huge shows at Hyde Park next summer.

Prince’s old band The New Power Generation have just been added to the line-up for Phil Collins’ Hyde Park show.

Support acts for The Killers at Hyde Park will include Tears for Fears, Elbow and White Lies, with more acts to be announced.