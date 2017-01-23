Kings Of Leon announce new UK tour dates for 2017

These follow their upcoming February dates

Kings Of Leon have announced two new UK tour dates for later this year.

The band released their seventh studio album. ‘WALLS’, last October. NME said of the LP: “‘WALLS’ just feels fresh. Kings Of Leon were great as a cult band, and great as a stadium band. It doesn’t matter which they do, just as long as they do it with conviction. And here they sound more focused and alive than they have for a while.”

While they are already set to tour the UK in February, it has now been announced that the band will return for gigs in Manchester and Sheffield during June. Tickets for these dates will go on sale at 9am this Friday (January 27).

Kings Of Leon will play the following summer UK dates:

Manchester Arena (June 9)

Sheffield Arena (June 10)

Kings Of Leon are also headlining British Summer Time festival in London’s Hyde Park on July 6 with support from Pixies and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats.

The band are also confirmed for Denmark’s Tinderbox Festival, which takes place over the same weekend as Glastonbury. It has prompted rumours that they may appear at Worthy Farm this summer.

Kings Of Leon are also up for Best International Band at this year’s VO5 NME Awards.