Kings of Leon extend 2017 North American tour

The band have added 25 dates to their tour, which runs from April to August.



Kings of Leon have expanded their 2017 North American tour, adding 25 new dates.

The second leg of the rock band’s trek will begin in Chula Vista, California on April 28 and close in Quincy, Washington on August 26. Stops in the US include Austin, Atlanta, New York and New Orleans. The group will also play a single date in Canada at Toronto’s Budweiser Stage on August 9.

Deerhunter have been confirmed as the supporting act for the April and May dates, while singer-songwriter Nathaniel Rateliff will join the July and August shows.

Kings of Leon released their seventh studio album ‘WALLS’, last October. NME said of the LP: “‘WALLS’ just feels fresh. Kings Of Leon were great as a cult band, and great as a stadium band. It doesn’t matter which they do, just as long as they do it with conviction. And here they sound more focused and alive than they have for a while.”

Before their North American, the band are set to play several dates in the UK in February. Last week, additional dates in Manchester and Sheffield in were announced for June.

Kings Of Leon are also headlining British Summer Time festival in London’s Hyde Park on July 6 with support from Pixies and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats.

Tour dates:

Chula Vista, CA @ Sleep Train Amphitheatre (April 28)

Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion (29)

The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion (May 2)

Dallas, TX @ Gexa Energy Pavilion (4)

New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival (7)

Austin, TX @ Austin 360 Amphitheater (9)

Atlanta, GA @ Aarons Amphitheatre at Lakewood (11)

Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek (17)

Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre (19)

Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center (20)

Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center (July 26)

Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center (28)

Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun (29)

Wantagh, NY @ Nikon at Jones Beach Theater (August 1)

Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Performing Arts Center (2)

Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheater – Syracuse (5)

Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (6)

Toronto, Canada @ Budweiser Stage (9)

Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center (11)

Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre (14)

Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center (16)

Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion (18)

Noblesville, IN @ Klipsch Music Center (19)

Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre (24)

Quincy, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre (26)