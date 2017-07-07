Kings Of Leon reveal how they explain ‘Sex On Fire’ to their children

"They won't listen to 'Taper Jean Girl'. Ever"

Kings Of Leon have spoken out about how they explain their hit ‘Sex On Fire’ to their young children – as well as revealing the songs that they won’t let them listen to.

Although they’d already achieved mainstream success and headlined Glastonbury, 2008’s ‘Sex On Fire’ from fourth album ‘Only By The Night’ was the band’s first true mainstream breakthrough hit – charting at No.1 in the UK. However, the band say that they’ve found a novel way of explaining the track’s explicit nature to their children.

“It’s ‘Socks on Fire’,” drummer Nathan Followill told Radio X. “Uncle Caleb’s socks caught on fire one night when I was drying them out on the heater.”

Frontman Caleb Followill then said that “I think that song is the least of our worries. We have much bigger things to tackle than Sex On Fire,” before brother Nathan added: “They won’t listen to ‘Taper Jean Girl’. Ever.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Nathan continued: “Anytime she hears Kings Of Leon’s music… yeah she knows Kings Of Leon. Like ‘that’s uncle Caleb singing, and that’s daddy on the drums, and that’s… someone filling in for uncle Jared on the bass.'”

Meanwhile, last night saw Kings Of Leon play a hit-packed set at London’s Hyde Park with support from Pixies, Frightened Rabbit and many more.

Kings Of Leon played:

Over

Slow Night, So Long

King of the Rodeo

The Bucket

Mary

Eyes on You

Back Down South

Fans

Trani

Milk

Talihina Sky

WALLS

Find Me

Radioactive

On Call

Notion

Use Somebody

Knocked Up

Pyro

Cold Desert

Reverend

The Immortals

Closer

Crawl

Supersoaker

Sex on Fire

Waste a Moment

The Killers headline British Summer Time at Hyde Park on Saturday July 8 with the likes of Elbow, Tears For Fears, Mystery Jets, White Lies, British Sea Power and Mew. Then, the final night of the run of shows sees Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers top the bill with Stevie Nicks, The Luminers and Ward Thomas.