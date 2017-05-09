Kings Of Leon’s Jared Followill sparks backlash with anti-wrestling and alleged ‘slut-shaming’ tweets

'Hey, adults. Let's maybe not watch professional wrestling. Ya know?'

Kings Of Leon Jared Followill has courted controversy in a series of tweets, with one insulting professional wrestling and another accused of ‘slut-shaming’.

The bassist sparked an online backlash after he tweeted “hey, adults. Let’s maybe not watch professional wrestling. Ya know?”

Naturally that upset a great deal of the community of wrestling fandom, with pro-wrestler Veda Scott Tweeted him back with a picture of a shrimp. In an allegedly since deleted Tweet, Followill supposedly replied with ‘close your legs’ – causing further accusations of ‘slut shaming’ and ‘misogyny’, as well as a tirade of wrestling memes.

NME has approached a Kings Of Leon spokesman for a response.

As well as performing at BBC Radio One’s Big Weekend this month, Kings Of Leon’s upcoming UK tour dates are below. For tickets and information, visit here.

Friday June 9 – MANCHESTER Arena

Saturday June 10 – SHEFFIELD Sheffield Arena

Saturday July 1 – DUBLIN 3Arena

Sunday July 2 – DUBLIN 3Arena

Thursday July 6 – LONDON Hyde Park

Headlining London’s Hyde Park as part of British Summer Time Festival, Kings Of Leon will be joined by Pixies, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Local Natives, Frightened Rabbit, Deaf Havana, Saint Motel, Tom Grennan, The Cactus Blossoms, Benjamin Booker and Billy Raffoul .