Kings Of Leon cancel Manchester Arena show

Kings Of Leon have been forced to cancel a show at Manchester Arena following last month’s terror attack at the venue.

On May 23, 22 people were killed after a suicide bomber targeted Ariana Grande’s concert at Manchester Arena. Kings Of Leon had been scheduled to perform a show at the venue this Friday (June 9).

However, a statement posted to the venue’s website confirms that the show has been cancelled.

The statement reads: “Following last month’s tragic incident and the subsequent temporary closure of the main area outside the venue, Manchester Arena has no other option than to cancel this Friday’s Kings of Leon show. We apologise for not being able to stage this event and the inconvenience caused to our customers.”

“The promoters have advised that the Sheffield Arena show on Saturday 10 June will go ahead as planned. Those that still want to see Kings of Leon and can make the Sheffield Arena show will be given the opportunity to re-book tickets with no booking fees (subject to availability). Ticketholders for Manchester’s show will be offered a full refund and fans should contact their point of purchase for further information.”

At the weekend, Ariana Grande and other stars performed at the One Love Manchester benefit concert, announced in the aftermath of the attacks. Liam Gallagher, Coldplay, Justin Bieber and many more appeared at the event on Sunday night (June 4).

