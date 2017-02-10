Watch Kings of Leon continue their sci-fi murder mystery in creepy ‘Reverend’ video

The new clip is the latest installment in a mysterious storyline that's now spanned over three videos from their latest album 'WALLS'

Kings of Leon have shared the mysterious video for their new single ‘Reverend’, continuing the sci-fi murder mystery that has unfolded over two of their recent music videos.

The four-piece band, who released their seventh studio album ‘WALLS’ in October, this week released the song as the third single from the record, and have today shared ‘Reverend”s accompanying video.

Starring the Followills as investigative scientists who are drawn to a mysterious glowing orb that crashes in the woods, the science-fiction clip sees the occupants and authorities of a small American town falling victim to the effects of the orb whenever they are exposed to it – apart from a small group of cheerleaders who instead appear to gain powers from the orb.

The events of the video appear to follow the storyline set out or at least hinted by the band’s previous two videos for ‘Waste A Moment’ and ‘Find Me’. Watch the latest chapter of the story unravel in the video for ‘Reverend’ below.

Kings of Leon will join Kasabian and Arcade Fire, meanwhile, as headliners at Croatian festival INmusic Festival in the summer.

The largest open-air festival in the country, INmusic will take place in Zagreb, Croatia from 19-21 June 2017.