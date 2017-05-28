Kings of Leon dedicate ‘Use Somebody’ to Manchester during Big Weekend performance

Frontman Caleb Followill made the dedication during their headlining slot in Hull.

Kings of Leon dedicated ‘Use Somebody’ to “the city of Manchester” during their headlining slot at Radio 1’s Big Weekend.

The 2008 track is taken from their album ‘Only By The Night’. The band headlined Sunday night (May 29), after performances from Clean Bandit, The Chainsmokers, Stormzy and Little Mix.

“I want to dedicate this next song to the city of Manchester,” frontman Caleb Followill told the crowd. “I just want to say we stand with you.”

Kings of Leon finished their Big Weekend headlining set with ‘Sex On Fire’ before throwing set lists, guitar picks and drum sticks into the crowd.

BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend took place yesterday and continues through to today (May 27 and 28) with a jam-packed line-up featuring the likes of Royal Blood, Alt-J, Rita Ora and many more.

Rita Ora also spoke of the Manchester terrorist attack during her performance at the festival. Ora said she had been watching previous performances who had been giving their own “personal tribute to Manchester.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

“There’s nothing better than unity and just the fact that you guys are here together is just really amazing.” She then performed a stripped-back version of ‘Coming Home’, giving a shout-out to Manchester by saying “we love you Manchester”.

Christine and the Queens also paid tribute to Ariana Grande by performing a short, impromptu, a cappella cover of Ariana Grande’s ‘Greedy’, singer Héloïse Letissier asked the crowd, “Do you know that song by Ariana Grande?”

“This is what pop music should be about – empowerment. It’s okay to be greedy,” she continued. “It should be a safe space, pop music; a space to scream things you are afraid to say out loud, a space to embrace everything that weighs you down usually. This is pop music for me – a safe space.”