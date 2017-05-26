KISS cancel Manchester Arena gig following terrorist attack

The Gene Simmons-led band said that "in light of recent events, a cancelled rock show seems of such little consequence"

KISS have cancelled their forthcoming gig at the Manchester Arena following Monday’s terrorist attack at the venue.

A lone bomber struck at the Arena following the conclusion of Ariana Grande’s concert earlier this week (May 22), killing 22 people and leaving 66 people still in hospital.

Scheduled to play at Manchester Arena on Tuesday night (May 30), KISS have now announced the cancellation of the gig.

Bandmembers Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Eric Singer and Tommy Thayer have released a joint statement about the cancellation, saying that they were “heartbroken” by Monday night’s terrible events.

“We are heartbroken by the atrocity committed against the innocent victims of Manchester,” the statement reads. “We sadly will not to be able to play Manchester Arena on the 30th May. We have always looked forward to these shows and our local fans, but in light of recent events a cancelled rock show seems of such little consequence.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of those affected and all the people of Manchester at this difficult time. We are with you and you are in our prayers.”

Following Monday’s tragic events, venues and festivals around the UK have stepped up their security. Festival Republic, who organise such festivals as Reading and Leeds and Latitude, were the latest to comment on revised security procedures, urging festivalgoers to “remain vigilant and stay strong together.”