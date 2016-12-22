KISS’ Gene Simmons ‘politely declined’ chance to play Trump’s inauguration

Simmons has previously called Trump the “truest political animal I’ve ever seen on stage”

KISS‘ Gene Simmons has reportedly ‘politely declined’ the chance to play at Trump’s inauguration.

The President-elect is understood to be having great difficulty booking acts to perform at his inauguration ceremony in Washington, D.C. next month (January). Opera singer Andrea Bocelli fell through earlier this week, reportedly because fans reacted badly to news that he might be performing for Trump.

Now, according to TMZ, KISS are the latest act to say ‘no’ to the President-elect. A TMZ reporter asked; “Gene, you’re the rock’n’roll Donald Trump, will you play at the inauguration?” when Shannon Tweed, his wife, and their daughter Sophie, ‘screamed out “No!” quickly and repeatedly.’

In the video, Tweed then grabs Simmons’ cheeks, and made him mouth “No.” He then said “he’s our president” and “people need to get over it.”’

Getty

It became clear that Simmons had been asked to play the inauguration, after Simmons said; “That’s not to say they didn’t ask”, before explaining that KISS had a conflict – “We’ll be touring Europe,” Simmons said.

When asked if he would have done it, Tweed reportedly said, “politely declined … politely declined.”

Meanwhile, the lineup for Trump’s pre-inauguration ‘All-American Ball’ has been announced, and it’s less than stellar. It includes performances from Nashville singer/songwriter Beau Davidson, ’80s cover band The Reagan Years (who only perform songs that were released when Ronald Reagan was President), and The Mixx, who are billed as “the Mid-Atlantic’s hottest Party Band!”Getty Images

Garth Brooks is also believed to have rejected an offer from the President-elect. According to TheWrap, a close friend of Trump’s, Las Vegas hotelier Steve Wynn, had vowed to secure a performance from Dion for the January 20 inauguration ceremony, but was unable to keep his promise.

Barack Obama’s first inauguration ceremony featured a performance from Aretha Franklin. The second featured performances from Beyonce, James Taylor and Kelly Clarkson.