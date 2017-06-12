"I was in a men's urinal taking a piss..."

Kit Harington has spoken of the bizarre moment that he met Ed Sheeran for the first time when the pair urinated next to each other.

The Game of Thrones star revealed that he first met Ed when the singer stood next to him at a urinal – and admitted that they saw each other’s penises before formal introductions took place.

Appearing on the Late Late Show with James Corden, Kit said: “We had an odd first meeting.

“I was in a men’s urinal taking a piss and sometimes a guy comes up to you, next to you, and does a double take while you’re taking a piss and then he looks back and forward and then he looks at your todger and then he looks back at you and says are you Jon Snow?

“That was Ed Sheeran.”

Despite their somewhat unconventional first meeting, Kit also revealed that the pair are now firm friends.

“I nearly said fuck off mate but it was Ed Sheeran and now we’re friends”, he added.

Ed, who is a self-confessed Game of Thrones fan, is set to make a cameo in the HBO show’s seventh season – which debuts next month.

Describing the cameo, he recently revealed that he will serenade Maisie Williams’ Arya Stark.

He is also set to headline Glastonbury at the end of this month, alongside Foo Fighters and Radiohead.