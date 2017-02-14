Kittie bassist Trish Doan dies, aged 31

She was battling with depression

Canadian metal band Kittie have announced the tragic death of their bassist, Trish Doan.

Doan had very vocally been suffering with depression. She was just 31-years-old.

“It is with immeasurable sadness that we share news of the passing of our sister and best friend Trish Doan,” said the band on Facebook. “Finding the right words is tough. She was so bright and vibrant and talented and we loved her and still do. She was so much more than just a musician or member of the band. She was our blood, our sister and family. Finding our way without her will be challenging, like a ship without a lighthouse, and we are devastated. We ask that you please respect our privacy and her family’s privacy during this difficult time.”

Born in Gwangju, South Korea, Doan joined Kittie in 2005 before leaving in 2007 and then rejoining in 2012 – playing on the band’s 2006 EP ‘Never Again’ and the 2007 album ‘Funeral For Yesterday’. In 2008 it was reported that she had left the band due to the eating disorder anorexia-athletica-nervosa.

Former Kittie bassist Ivy Vujic Jenkins wrote on Facebook: “Anyone who has ever met Trish Doan, knows that she was one of the sweetest, kindest, most down to earth people on this planet,” she wrote. “I loved seeing her beautiful photos of Australian sunsets and city skylines, and nerding out about bass gear and geeky tech stuff. Everyone loved Trish more than she ever realized. She has left an imprint on so many lives. Her memory and legacy will outlive her physical form for many years to come. Much love to Trish’s family, friends and all of the world that was touched by her presence.”

“<3 Trish you are loved and greatly missed.”

After moving to Australia to learn to surf, Doan kept a Twitter page on which she was very vocal about her battle with depression. One of her final Tweets was about this, saying that without a depression support charity she and her sister ‘would be dead’.

You can find out more information or donate to the charity Defeat Depression here.