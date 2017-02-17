Kittie singer pays emotional tribute after death of bassist Trish Doan

'I loved her like a sister'

Kittie frontwoman Morgan Lander has paid tribute after bassist Trish Doan was announced dead earlier this week.

Earlier this week it was revealed that the 31-year-old Doan had died, after suffering with depression and anorexia.

Now Lander has remember her former bandmate with an emotional tribute on Instagram.

“I have been struggling with the right words and having trouble processing the loss of someone who I counted among my best friends,” she said. “Thank you to everyone for reaching out, your kind words, stories and photos. She was truly loved more than we all could ever know. From the moment I met Trish there was an instant bond between us that I could never really explain. Perhaps we saw within each other many of the things that were reflected within ourselves; qualities that made us intrinsically who we are, and we clung to that dearly.

“I think she also looked up to me a great deal, and I appreciated the responsibility of what that meant as a friend. We grew up together to become better people than who we once were and through everything she and I always remained very close, part of the support system we both needed. I loved her like a sister and she was a part of my family, now forever changed. She with her boundless energy, 10,000 ideas and a fiery, vibrant light that could never be extinguished, even now.

“I love you Trish and I miss you.”

Born in Gwangju, South Korea, Doan joined Kittie in 2005 before leaving in 2007 and then rejoining in 2012 – playing on the band’s 2006 EP ‘Never Again’ and the 2007 album ‘Funeral For Yesterday’. In 2008 it was reported that she had left the band due to the eating disorder anorexia-athletica-nervosa.