The KLF tease mysterious event in Liverpool

The duo will be "unearthing aspects of the 2023 triology" according to a poster

The KLF have teased a mysterious event to take place in Liverpool this summer.

The duo have previously denied they are reuniting after a documentary about the electro pioneers appeared online, along with a mysterious message that suggested they’d be returning to music this year.

“I’m aware of a film that has been edited out of old bits of stuff and has been put up on Vimeo and Youtube,” The KLF’s Bill Drummond said in a statement in January, “but it has nothing to do with us.

“We do understand that there are two documentaries being made about The KLF – both of these are nothing to do with us. Jimmy Cauty and I have always remained very close but we have no plans to reform The KLF or exploit our back catalogue in any way.”

Earlier today, however, a poster tweeted by the band said they would be “unearthing aspects of the 2023 trilogy across Liverpool” from 00:23 August 23 to 23:23 August 27. See it below, via Fact.

The band’s name on the poster is listed as The Justified Ancients Of The Mu Mu, the name Bill Drummond and Jimmy Cauty originally formed under.

The pair confirmed the release of a book titled 2023: A Trilogy is to be released on August 23 via Faber & Faber. Though few details about the book are known as yet, the publishers shared this synopsis:

Down through the epochs and out across the continents, generation upon generation of the Justified Ancients of Mu Mu have told variants of the same story – an end of days story, a final chapter story. But with one hope, even if the hope at times seems forlorn. The story contained in this trilogy is the latest telling. Here it is presented as a utopian costume drama, set in the near future, written in the recent past. Read with care. REMEMBERED – TOLD – TRANSCRIBED for K 2 Plant Hire Ltd.

The band also shared what could be the book’s cover via Twitter.

The KLF split in 1992 after four acclaimed albums – the same year that they they fired machine gun blanks into the audience and dumped a dead sheep at the aftershow party at the BRIT Awards before ‘deleting’ their entire back catalogue.

Drummond and Cauty went on to form The K Foundation, who in 1994 set fire to £1million, which was then made into the film Watch the K Foundation Burn a Million Quid.