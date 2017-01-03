The KLF tease return to music in 2017?

Marking 23 years since they burned £1million

The KLF have shared a documentary film and cryptic message, teasing that they may reunite to return to music in 2017.

The electro pioneers split in 1992 after four acclaimed albums – the same year that they they fired machine gun blanks into the audience and dumped a dead sheep at the aftershow party at the BRIT Awards before ‘deleting’ their entire back catalogue.

Bill Drummond and Jimmy Cauty went on to form The K Foundation, who in 1994 set fire to £1million, which was then made into the film Watch the K Foundation Burn a Million Quid.

This year marks the 23rd anniversary of the stunt. With the number 23 being significant to much of the band’s history and work, speculation has now been sparked that they could return in 2017 as the documentary ‘KLF 01 01 2017 WTF FOUND VHS’ has been shared with the following message:

“On New Year’s Day 1987 the Justified Ancients of Mu Mu were formed.

On New Year’s Day 1987 were the Justified Ancients of Mu Mu formed?

FOUND

V.H.S. CONCERNING(?) :

LORD ROCK AND TIME BOY

A.K.A. THE TIMELORDS

A.K.A. ROCKMAN ROCK AND KINGBOY D.

A.K.A. THE JUSTIFIED ANCIENTS OF MU MU

A.K.A. THE JAMS

A.K.A. THE KLF

A.K.A. THE FALL

A.K.A. THE FOREVER ANCIENTS LIBERATION LOOPHOLE

A.K.A. THE FRANK AND ERNEST SHOW

A.K.A. K2

A.K.A. THE K FOUNDATION

2017 – WHAT THE FUCK IS GOING ON?

On 01/01/1987 Bill Drummond said to Jimmy Cauty “LET’S FORM A BAND CALL ‘THE JUSTIFIED ANCIENTS OF MU MU’”

On 23/08/1994 The K Foundation burnt one million quid.

2017-1994 = 23.”

Meanwhile DJ Food, who played at their Bristol party in 2015 where the film was premiered, wrote in an end of year post that he was ‘looking forward to the return of the KLF in 2017’.

Announcing their initial split in 1992, the band said: “We have been following a wild and wounded, glum and glorious, shit but shining path these past five years. The last two of which has [sic] led us up onto the commercial high ground – we are at a point where the path is about to take a sharp turn from these sunny uplands down into a netherworld of we know not what.

“For the foreseeable future there will be no further record releases from The Justified Ancients of Mu Mu, The Timelords, The KLF and any other past, present and future name attached to our activities. As of now all our past releases are deleted …. If we meet further along be prepared … our disguise may be complete.”