The Knife return with two cryptic new videos

The Swedish group split in 2014

The Knife have uploaded two new videos to their social media today (August 10), sparking rumours of a reunion.

The Swedish art-rock group disbanded in 2014, performing their ‘final’ show at Iceland Airwaves later that year. The duo released their fourth album ‘Shaking The Habitual’ in 2013. It followed their self-titled 2001 debut, 2003’s ‘Deep Cuts’ and 2006’s ‘Silent Shout’. The band is made up of Karin Dreijer Andersson and her brother Olof Dreijer.

The pair seem to be prepping a return though, after sharing two cryptic video teasers to their Facebook page, after three years of dormancy. In addition, their Facebook profile picture was updated.

The first creepy clip shows a gummy cherry sweet being sliced in half by a rather large knife, while the second is a terrifying take on a cooking show, titled ‘Mother Of Knives Cooking Class’ and soundtracked by ‘Shaking The Habitual’ track ‘Networking’. Check both the teasers out below.

In the seven year gap between ‘Silent Shout’ and ‘Shaking The Habitual’, singer Karin Dreijer Andersson released one self-titled album as Fever Ray, in 2009. In 2010 she and bandmate Olof Dreijer also collaborated with Mt Sims and Planningtorock on the Charles Darwin-inspired opera ‘Tomorrow, In A Year’.

Since their split, The Knife’s music has been used to soundtrack a porn documentary.

The documentary, filmed by Berlin-based director Marit Ostberg, focuses on gay relationships. An (extremely NSFW, and non-embeddable) trailer can be viewed here.

This is a film with many layers,” Reveller Records accompanying details say. “It is a sexy, sweaty hot porn. It is a film about making porn. It’s a film about the relations between the people behind and in front of the camera. It is a film about friendship and sex.”