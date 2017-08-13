The Knife have shared a mysterious video featuring masked people and knife throwing

The Swedish band previously shared two more cryptic clips last week

The Knife have shared another mysterious video following their return to social media last week.

The Swedish art-rock group disbanded in 2014, performing their ‘final’ show at Iceland Airwaves later that year. The duo released their fourth album ‘Shaking The Habitual’ in 2013. It followed their self-titled 2001 debut, 2003’s ‘Deep Cuts’ and 2006’s ‘Silent Shout’. The band is made up of Karin Dreijer Andersson and her brother Olof Dreijer.

Earlier today (August 13), the duo posted another creepy clip that includes masked people indulging in some knife throwing, while commentary runs backwards over the top.

Last week (August 10), The Knife updated their Facebook profile picture and shared two other videos.

The first creepy clip shows a gummy cherry sweet being sliced in half by a rather large knife, while the second is a terrifying take on a cooking show, titled ‘Mother Of Knives Cooking Class’ and soundtracked by ‘Shaking The Habitual’ track ‘Networking’.

Since their split, The Knife’s music has been used to soundtrack a porn documentary.

The documentary, filmed by Berlin-based director Marit Ostberg, focuses on gay relationships. An (extremely NSFW, and non-embeddable) trailer can be viewed here.