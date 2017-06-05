Kodak Black released from jail

The rapper is still facing sexual assault charges in South Carolina

Kodak Black appears to have been released from Broward County Jail.

The rapper was in jail for less than a month of his 364 day sentence, which was given on May 4th for violating parole on a previous 2016 conviction.

Back in September of last year, Black was sentenced to 120 days in a Florida county jail for drug possession. After his release on November 28, he was extradited to South Carolina, where he still faces charges for an alleged sexual assault. He posted his $100,000 bail on December 1 2016.

Despite his early release, he will reportedly remain on house arrest for one year, with five years of probation.

Appearing on Instagram live earlier today (June 5), Black revealed that he had once again been released. The Fader requested comment from a Kodak Black representative and Broward County Sheriff, neither of whom were immediately available.

Check out screenshots from Kodak Black’s Instagram live stream below, via Twitter.

Kodak Black’s sole studio album is ‘Painting Pictures’, which was released back in March of this year.