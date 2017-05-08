The Kooks announce massive UK arena tour

The band will play some of the biggest shows of their career

The Kooks have announced details of a massive UK arena tour. Full dates and ticket details are below.

The band are currently on the road and will play London’s Alexandra Palace this weekend. To further celebrate their upcoming ‘Best Of’ album (featuring new tracks ‘Be Who You Are’ and ‘Broken Vow’), they’ll be playing some of the biggest shows of their career in the winter.

“[It] sounds very much like old school Kooks,” frontman Luke Pritchard told NME about ‘Be Who You Are’. “It’s written in that vein – it’s an upbeat down rock ‘n’ roll tune, and it’s got a guitar solo [laughs]! It’s a fun tune.” He added: “Lyrically, it’s all me looking in the mirror. The songwriting put me back in that time, so I was trying to write a song that I would have written then. It was quite a creative process for me. I was like, ‘What would I have written then, and what kind of style should it be?’ The lyrics are all self-reflective and about me at that time. I thought it would be good to go with all the other songs, so it’s a nice reflective moment.” The Kooks upcoming UK tour dates are below. Tickets to the new November dates are on sale from 9am on Friday May 12 and will be available here.

Monday May 8 – NORWICH Norwich Nick Rayns LCR UEA

Tuesday May 9 – CAMBRIDGE Corn Exchange

Thursday May 11 – LEICESTER De Montfort Hall

Friday May 12 – SOUTHEND Cliffs Pavilion

Saturday May 13 – LONDON Alexandra Palace

Sunday May 28 – LIVERPOOL Liverpool Waters Clarence Dock

Thursday November 23 – LEEDS first direct Arena

Friday November 24 – NOTTINGHAM Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

Saturday November 25 – BRIGHTON Centre

Sunday November 26 – CARDIFF Motorpoint Arena

Thursday November 30 – BLACKPOOL Empress Ballroom

Saturday December 2 – LONDON SSE Arena Wembley

“It’s been the greatest pleasure to work, travel, fight, hate and love the best and most talented people I’ve met in my life,” said Pritchard of the upcoming compilation. “It’s the greatest job in the world and we don’t intend to stop any time soon.”

The Kooks release ‘The Best Of…So Far’ on May 19.