The Kooks to support Arcade Fire on European tour

Canadian band tour Europe this summer for headline and festival dates

Arcade Fire have announced that they will be supported by The Kooks during their upcoming European tour.

The Canadian band play a run of European headline and festival dates this summer, kicking things off at Primavera Festival in Barcelona at the start of June. The tour then runs until mid-July and includes UK and Ireland dates in Dublin, Belfast, Manchester and at the Isle Of Wight Festival.

Taking to Twitter, the group confirmed that The Kooks will open for them at the Belfast gig on June 13. The Kooks shared the same news to their fans, describing Arcade Fire as “incredible” in a tweet. See below.

Arcade Fire were expected to release a new album during April, but that has not yet surfaced. In January, they unveiled their first new track in two years, a Mavis Staples collaboration called ‘I Give You Power’.

The Kooks, meanwhile, recently shared their new single ‘Be Who You Are’ as they announced a Best Of album. Titled ‘Best Of… So Far’, the album will feature hits including ‘Naive’, ‘She Moves In Her Own Way’, ‘Ooh La’, ‘Always Where I Need To Be’, and ‘Shine On’, plus two new songs: ‘Be Who You Are’ and ‘Broken Vow’. It is out on May 19.

“[It] sounds very much like old school Kooks,” frontman Luke Pritchard told NME recently of the new track. “It’s written in that vein – it’s an upbeat down rock ‘n’ roll tune, and it’s got a guitar solo [laughs]! It’s a fun tune.”

He added: “Lyrically, it’s all me looking in the mirror. The songwriting put me back in that time, so I was trying to write a song that I would have written then. It was quite a creative process for me. I was like, ‘What would I have written then, and what kind of style should it be?’ The lyrics are all self-reflective and about me at that time. I thought it would be good to go with all the other songs, so it’s a nice reflective moment.”