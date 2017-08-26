Korn bring out bagpipes and cover Queen during Reading appearance

The nu-metal band performed on the main stage earlier this evening (August 26)

Korn brought bagpipes and a cover to their appearance at Reading Festival earlier this evening (August 26).

The nu-metal giants played on the Main Stage at the Berkshire event ahead of appearances by Major Lazer and Eminem.

The band, led by Jonathan Davis, kicked off their set with ‘Rotting In Vain’, which appears on their latest album, ‘The Serenity Of Suffering‘. The record was released in October 2016.

After ‘Here To Stay’, Davis asked the crowd: “What the fuck is up, Reading? It sounds like you’re having a fucked up time up here.”

Best gig so far #korn #readingandleeds #readingfestival A post shared by Zoe Johnson (@zoetene) on Aug 26, 2017 at 11:16am PDT

He continued: “Thank you so much, it’s amazing to be here today with all these beautiful, insane, English-looking motherfuckers. I am pumped up as a motherfucker right now.” He then led the audience in raising their middle fingers and chanting “fuck that”. The band then launched into ‘Y’All Want A Single’.

Before ‘Shoots And Ladders’, Davis walked off stage, picked up some bagpipes and came back on stage playing them. During ‘Coming Undone’ a couple of songs later, the group burst into a brief refrain of Queen‘s ‘We Will Rock You’.

The set came to a conclusion with ‘Blind’ and ‘Freak On A Leash’. After the latter, Davis said: “Reading, thank you guys so much. Y’all were a beautiful, amazing crowd and we’ll be back some time to play for y’all.”

Korn played:

‘Rotting In Vain’

‘Falling Away From Me’

‘Here To Stay’

‘Y’All Want A Single’

‘Shoots And Ladders’

‘Got The Life’

‘Coming Undone’/’We Will Rock You’

‘Make Me Bad’

‘Blind’

‘Freak On A Leash’