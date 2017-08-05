Watch short film on Metallica bassist’s 12-year-old son touring with Korn

Tye Trujillo joined the band for seven dates earlier this year.

A short documentary about Tye Trujillo’s time playing with Korn has been released.

Earlier this year, he joined Korn for seven tour dates after original bassist Fieldy was unable to commit due to family obligations.

Tye is the 12-year-old son of Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo, who narrates the short film. Korn’s official videographer, Sébastien Paquet, created a 15-minute film, titled ‘Korn and the Prodigy Son.’

Speaking of his time with his son on the road, Robert Trujillo told Rolling Stone: “I didn’t have to help him with anything. When you see your kid with that much pride, energy and focus, it was a beautiful experience.

“He doesn’t even play five-string bass, really. And he’s not a slap-bass player per se; he slaps for fun. He had an afternoon with Munky, the guitar player, where they ran through the songs, and I was there basically to offer him snacks and water.” Watch the full documentary here.

Meanwhile, KoRn guitarist Brian ‘Head’ Welch has apologised for slamming Chester Bennington‘s suicide as ‘cowardly’ – saying that he was ‘speaking from a broken heart’.

Welch came under fire from fans and right-minded people when he posted a Facebook message after the Linkin Park frontman’s death that declared, “giving up on your kids, fans, and life is the cowardly way out”. Bennington took his own life after a lengthy battle with depression.

Now in an interview with WRIF, Head has said that he “meant no disrespect” and that he “would have worded” his message “differently”.

“It was unfortunate,” he said. “I spoke from a broken heart, a shattered heart, devastation and grief. And I would have worded it different. But when in the history of rock music, or even the music business, have we ever seen anything like that? [Both guys with] monster voices, such inspirations to so many. Chris Cornell ended his life [and I was] heartbroken. I wasn’t close to him, but it was just like… [You would expect that from] people that are messed up in their lives — not this guy who has a family and is doing so well. And we heard stories, maybe it was the Ativan [a medication used to ease symptoms of anxiety] that did it. So tragic, right?”