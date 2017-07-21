"I just kinda lost a lot of respect for you".

Korn guitarist Brian ‘Head’ Welch has been heavily criticised after he referred to Chester Bennington as ‘cowardly’ following the Linkin Park frontman’s death.

The singer, who was 41 years old, was found at his Palos Verdes, California home yesterday (July 20). It has been confirmed that his death is being investigated as suicide.

But while the music world has paid tribute to Bennington in the aftermath of his passing, Korn’s Brian Welch was somewhat less glowing in his response.

“Honestly, Chester’s an old friend who we’ve hung with many times, and I have friends who are extremely close to him, but this is truly pissing me off!”, he wrote in a Facebook post.

“How can these guys send this message to their kids and fans?! I’m sick of this suicide shit! I’ve battled depression/mental illness, and I’m trying to be sempethetic [sic], but it’s hard when you’re pissed! Enough is enough! Giving up on your kids, fans, and life is the cowardly way out!!!”

He added: “I’m sorry, I know meds and/or alcohol may have been involved, I’m just processing like all of us and I know we are all having some of the same thoughts/feelings. Lord, take Chester in your arms and please re-unite him with his family and all of us one day. Be with his wife and kids with your grace during this difficult time.”

The post was criticised by fans, with some calling for him to delete it.

In the aftermath of Bennington’s death, Linkin Park fans have also reacted to his passing – penning an emotional tribute to the singer.