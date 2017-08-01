KoRn guitarist Head apologises for calling Chester Bennington’s suicide ‘cowardly’

'I was shattered, I was heartbroken'

KoRn guitarist Brian ‘Head’ Welch has apologised for slamming Chester Bennington‘s suicide as ‘cowardly’ – saying that he was ‘speaking from a broken heart’.

Welch came under fire from fans and right-minded people when he posted a Facebook message after the Linkin Park frontman’s death that declared, “giving up on your kids, fans, and life is the cowardly way out”. Bennington took his own life after a lengthy battle with depression.

Now in an interview with WRIF, Head has said that he “meant no disrespect” and that he “would have worded” his message “differently”.

“It was unfortunate,” he said. “I spoke from a broken heart, a shattered heart, devastation and grief. And I would have worded it different. But when in the history of rock music, or even the music business, have we ever seen anything like that? [Both guys with] monster voices, such inspirations to so many. Chris Cornell ended his life [and I was] heartbroken. I wasn’t close to him, but it was just like… [You would expect that from] people that are messed up in their lives — not this guy who has a family and is doing so well. And we heard stories, maybe it was the Ativan [a medication used to ease symptoms of anxiety] that did it. So tragic, right?”

Head continued: “So I started feeling okay after that, ’cause a couple of months passed, or whatever. We wake up and we all see this [news of] Chester [hanging himself] all over TMZ. I’m, like, ‘This has gotta be a hoax. It’s gotta be a hoax. It just can’t be real.’ Then I find out that it’s actually true. And we were all devastated; you should have seen our faces. Just like the whole world, I bet, that knew of this guy. We were in shock. The whole band was talking about it.”

He continued: “What happened was I started grieving. I went and got alone. I went to my hotel room and just kind of was just in shock, thinking about reading everything. ‘Are they sure? Are they sure they got it right?’ And I was just over it. I’m, like, ‘No more, man. Stop!’ Two guys are dead now. They took their lives. And I hear that Chester took it on Chris Cornell’s birthday. I freaked out. I’m, like, ‘It’s gotta stop’.”

He added: “Slash said it best. As I was tweeting, he said… he tweeted, ‘An avalanche of emotions and feelings: sadness, anger, confusion, loss, heartbreak.’ He says, ‘I can go on, but loss and heartbreak reign here.’ And I think I was going through all that stuff, and I did it online. So I learned not to process grief online. And apologies to any of his fans — I meant no disrespect. I was shattered, I was heartbroken and so sorry for my good friends that have been so close to him. But it’s been over a week now. It’s just a sad thing all around.”

Head admitted that he would “take the blame” for his comments “because it’s my fault. But I would have worded it differently. ‘Cause I’m honoured to [Chester], and the Linkin Park guys are so amazing; they’re so cool, man.”

Meanwhile, Clown from Slipknot recently opened up to NME about the importance of speaking out about mental health issues in the wake of the loss of Chester Bennington and Chris Cornell.