Kraftwerk announce new live album and 3D concert film

The iconic German outfit have performed a number of their albums at lavish live shows - recordings of which feature on the new collection

Kraftwerk have announced a new live album and 3D film collection.

The pioneering German electronic outfit have toured a number of their classic albums in full in recent years, putting on lavish 3D shows which have been billed as “multi-media presentations.” HD footage of those performances have since been exhibited in contemporary art museums around the world.

Kraftwerk have now announced a new live release, ‘3D The Catalogue’. Audio and visual recordings of the band playing such albums as ‘Autobahn’, ‘Tour De France’ and Techno Pop’ in full will be included in the new collection, along with performances of five other classic Kraftwerk albums (‘Radioactivity’, ‘Trans Europe Express’, ‘The Man-Machine’, ‘Computer World’, and ‘The Mix’).

As well as a Blu-Ray edition (which comes with a 228-page booklet), ‘3D The Catalogue’ will be available to purchase in CD, DVD, vinyl and download formats. A shortened version of ‘3D The Catalogue’ will also be released, containing choice cuts from across the eight performances – that release will be available on Blu-Ray, DVD, and double-vinyl.

Kraftwerk’s ‘3D The Catalogue’ will be released in both formats on May 26. Watch a trailer for the new collection below.

Kraftwerk will perform a number of live dates in the UK later this year – see their full tour itinerary here.