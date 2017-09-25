They're releasing them next month...

Krept & Konan have announced the simultaneous release of two mixtapes next month, featuring collaborations with the likes of Stormzy, J-Hus, and Skepta.

The two mixtapes, titled ‘7 Days’ and ‘7 Nights’ will be released on October 20, with each showing a different side to the sound of the South London duo.

On ‘7 Days’, they’re showing off the gritty sound that fans of the duo have become familiar with, including collaborations with Stormzy on ‘Ask Flipz’, J Hus on ‘Get A Stack’ and Skepta on ‘One My Life’.

‘7 Nights’ meanwhile, sees the pair opting for a softer R’n’B driven sound, featuring guest vocals from Jhené Aiko, Hudson East, and Tory Lanez.

Describing the new mixtapes, Krept & Konan said: “We knew we wanted to create something special that served our fans who discovered us from Tsunami to Redrum to Young Kingz to The Long Way Home. We wanted to make music that covered the full spectrum of our sound.

“We knew we wanted the bangers and the jams, and we ended up with enough tracks that we could put out two mixtapes with different vibes.”

They’re also gearing to release the first tracks from each tape, with ‘For Me’ and ‘Wo Wo Wo’ set to drop this Friday.

Krept & Konan released their first album, ‘The Long Way Home’ in 2015, with the pair making history as the record became the highest charting British Rap album in UK chart history after debuting at no. 2.