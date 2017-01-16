Another act has confirmed themselves for Glastonbury 2017

Welcome a country legend to the Pyramid Stage

As rumours continue to circulate around who’ll be on the Glastonbury 2017 line-up, now Kris Kristofferson has confirmed himself to play.

So far, Radiohead are the only officially confirmed act for the festival, while The Avalanches also leaked that they would be performing. Now, country icon Kris Kristofferson also looks set to play – with his tour listings on his website showing that he’ll be playing the Pyramid Stage on 23 June.

The 80-year-old is one of the most influential names in country and folk, having released 17 albums and classic singles like ‘Me And Bobby McGee’, ‘For The Good Times’ and ‘Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down’.

Other rumoured acts for Glastonbury 2017 include Ed Sheeran, Foo Fighters and Depeche Mode.

Last month, Glasto boss Michael Eavis also suggested that Glastonbury could be moving towards the Midlands.

“I am arranging one year off, say every fifth year or so, to try and move to a site that’s more suitable,” Eavis said. “But it would be a huge loss for Somerset if it went there for ever, would it not?

“But I’ve found a site about 100 miles [away], up towards the Midlands,” he continued. “We’ve got a wonderful product what we do and we can do it almost anywhere. I love my own farm… I might have to move it eventually.

He added: “Most people are on side now and it’s a wonderful, wonderful boost for the whole of Somerset and beyond as well. I don’t want to lose it for ever, no way.”