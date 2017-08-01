"It cost over $2 million to make".

Former Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic has shared the debut music video from his new band, Giants In The Trees, who formed last year.

The track, which is titled ‘Sasquatch’, is accompanied by a music video that follows Novoselic and bandmates Ray Prestegard, Erik Friend, and vocalist Jillian Raye as they wander through the woods.

Describing the lo-fi video, Novoselic joked in the YouTube comments that it “cost over $2 million to make. The reason is, it was shot on a soundstage and all of the flora is made from plastic, foam and other materials to get that natural look.”

He added: “I bought the property the video is filmed on. To pay for the production I cut all the trees and am now building a golf course on the land.”

Earlier this year, Novoselic also responded to a fake viral photo, originally shared by ASAP Ferg, that appeared to show Kurt Cobain chilling alongside The Notorious B.I.G.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

When asked by fans whether the photo was genuine, Novoselic responded jokingly on Twitter: “It’s real, but has been cropped. The person holding the pack of smokes is Tupac.”