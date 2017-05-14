He meant to pay tribute to Adam 'MCA' Yauch, not Ad-Rock

Yesterday rapper KRS-One was forced to apologise after commemorating the wrong Beastie Boy in his tribute to hip-hop’s fallen, ‘Hip Hop Speaks from Heaven’.

In the song, which was released as part of his new album ‘The World is MIND,” he raps: “Like a late fog in the mist/ I see King Ad-Rock and rest in peace Nate Dogg/ Their names and their natures will last“.

By Ad-Rock (aka Adam Horowitz, who is alive) KRS-One meant another Beastie Boy, MCA (aka Adam Yauch), who died in 2012, aged 47, after a near-three-year battle with cancer.

The 51-year-old New Yorker has since removed it from his new album on Bandcamp and now plans to re-record it.

In his statement, in full below, KRS-One writes: “I mistakenly paid respect and condolences to the wrong Beastie Boy member King Ad-Rock when it should have been MCA.

“In light of this,” he goes on, “I am redoing the song ‘Hip Hop Speaks from Heaven’ and I am pulling the original version off of my digital release. Historical accuracy is extremely important to me.”

A New York park named in honour of MCA was defaced with swastikas and pro-Trump graffiti last year. The Adam Yauch park is located in Brooklyn, New York.

Following the vandalism of the park, Ad-Rock attended an anti-racism rally there, giving a speech through a megaphone and saying: “I’m assuming that we’re all here today because we’re thinking the same thing – spray painting swastikas at a children’s playground is a messed up thing to do.”

After talking about Yauch’s belief in nonviolence, he detailed multiple examples of hate crimes and hate speech that have occurred in the aftermath of Donald Trump’s election win.