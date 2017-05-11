Rapper pays tribute to wrong Beastie Boy in song about dead hip-hop stars

KRS-One confuses Ad-Rock and Adam 'MCA' Yauch in new track

Rapper KRS-One mistakenly pays tribute to the wrong member of the Beastie Boys in a new song.

The veteran rapper released his latest album ‘The World is MIND’ this week (May 9), with the record featuring a song called ‘Hip Hop Speaks From Heaven’.

The track in question references several dead rappers, including Tupac, Biggie and A Tribe Called Quest’s Phife Dawg. The lyrics also see KRS-One rap: “I see King Ad-Rock/And rest in peace Nate Dogg/Their names and their natures will last”.

However, the Beastie Boy mentioned in the song, Ad-Rock, is in fact still alive. It was his bandmate Adam “MCA” Yauch who passed away in 2012.

Hear the mistake at the 3.15 mark below:

Hip Hop Speaks From Heaven, by KRS-One Hip Hop Speaks From Heaven by KRS-One, released 09 May 2017

A New York park named in honour of Adam “MCA” Yauch was defaced with swastikas and pro-Trump graffiti last year. The Adam Yauch park is located in Brooklyn, New York.

Ad-Rock later attended an anti-racism rally at the park, giving a speech through a megaphone. He said: “I’m assuming that we’re all here today because we’re thinking the same thing – spray painting swastikas at a children’s playground is a messed up thing to do.”

After talking about Yauch’s belief in nonviolence, he detailed multiple examples of hate crimes and hate speech that have occurred in the aftermath of Donald Trump’s election win.