Nirvana’s Krist Novoselic responds to viral photo of Kurt Cobain with Notorious BIG

Rapper A$AP Ferg recently called the Photoshopped image "the best picture I ever seen in my life"

Nirvana‘s Krist Novoselic has responded to whether a recent viral photo of Kurt Cobain in a car with Notorious BIG is real or fake.

The image in question was recently shared on Instagram by rapper A$AP Ferg, who wrote in a caption: “Hands down the best picture I ever seen in my life”. See that below.

Hands down the best picture I ever seen in my life A post shared by HOOD POPE THE PEOPLES CHAMP (@asapferg) on Apr 27, 2017 at 8:51pm PDT

When asked by fans whether the photo was genuine, Novoselic responded jokingly on Twitter: “It’s real, but has been cropped. The person holding the pack of smokes is Tupac.”

Novoselic was clearly kidding, with fans pointing out that the viral image combines two separate photos: one of Biggie in the front seat of a car and one of Cobain in the backseat alongside Pat Smear (not Tupac).

See the actual photos beneath:

Last year saw Novoselic speak about how he believes Kurt Cobain‘s “cynical” manner would mean that he “wouldn’t hold his punches” when it came to appraising the music of today.

Novoselic told Rolling Stone: “You know, Kurt was a cynical bastard. He could be a vicious critic. I love him, but boy, I don’t know what he’d think of a lot of music today. He wouldn’t hold his punches. Kurt just had so much passion, the way he’d sing and feel about the music. We all had this intensity.”