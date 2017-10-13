Kurt Cobain’s Blockbuster Video card is up for auction

The late frontman's card is just one item in a collection of his and other Nirvana-related possessions which will go up for sale next month

Kurt Cobain‘s Blockbuster Video card is to be put up for auction along with a variety of his other personal possessions next month.

A varied collection of the late Nirvana frontman’s personal items have been put forward for sale to Julien’s Live auctions, with the items being entered into the auction house’s “Icons And Idols – Rock ‘N’ Roll” lot.

As well as the Blockbuster Video card – which has a starting price of $100 and was issued at the 1508 North Orange Grove location in Los Angeles – court and music shop receipts, Grammy ephemera, original Cobain sketches and an early Nirvana press release are also included in the lot.

The band’s VMA award for the video to ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ is also up for auction, with a current price estimate of $50,000 – $70,000.

The “Icons And Idols – Rock ‘N’ Roll” auction will take place on November 4 at 11am (PDT). Check out the full list of Cobain and Nirvana-related items which are due to be auctioned off here.

