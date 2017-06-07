Kurt Vile and Courtney Barnett announce tour and collaborative album

Members of Warpaint and Sleater-Kinney will also feature in their band

Kurt Vile and Courtney Barnett have announced a joint tour of North America, during which they will perform songs from a collaborative record.

The pair will be joined by a backing band named the Sea Lice, which will feature the likes of Sleater-Kinney and Wild Flag‘s Janet Weiss, Warpaint‘s Stella Mozgawa, Rob Laakso from The Violators and Sky Larkin’s Katie Harkin, who has toured with Sleater-Kinney and Wild Beasts.

The joint album was recorded in eight days over a stretch of 15 months and will be released later this year. In a statement, Barnett said: “In 2014 I scored a support slot opening for Kurt at the Abbotsford Convent [outside Melbourne]. We met briefly after the show but I was a bit nervous and didn’t wanna bother him, just grateful for the gig.

“Years later we started bumping into each other on the festival circuit all around the wide world and we became friends. He hit me up when he was coming to Melbourne next and said he thought we could work together.”

Vile, meanwhile, revealed his favourite song by his collaborator. “I love all her music but the song that really hit me was ‘Depreston’,” he said. “I know it’s popular, but her voice is so good in that song and it’s so pretty and sincere… I’m a sucker for that kinda song: instant classic.”

The tour will begin in San Diego on October 11 and finish in Austin a month later. One dollar from each ticket will be donated to the ACLU through a partnership with Plus 1, as Pitchfork reports.

Kurt Vile and Courtney Barnett will play:

San Diego, CA, House Of Blues (October 10)

Los Angeles, CA, The Cathedral Sanctuary at Immanuel Presbyterian Church (14)

Los Angeles, CA, The Orpheum Theatre (15)

Oakland, CA, Fox Theatre (18)

Portland, OR, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall (20)

Seattle, WA, Moore Theatre (21)

Seattle, WA, The Showbox (22)

St Paul, MN, Palace Theatre (25)

Chicago, IL, Rockefeller Chapel (26)

Chicago, IL, Thalia Hall (27)

Chicago, IL, Empty Bottle (28)

Royal Oak, MI, Royal Oak Music Theatre (30)

Toronto, ON, Massey Hall (31)

New York, NY, Beacon Theatre (November 1)

Upper Derby, PA, Tower Theatre (3)

Boston, MA, Orpheum Theatre (4)

Nashville, TN, Ryman Auditorium (9)

Dallas, TX, McFarlin Memorial Auditorium (10)

Austin, TX, ACL Live At The Moody Theater (11)