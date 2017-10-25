Listen to Kurupt FM’s new single ‘Suttin’ Like That’

The garage crew - and stars of the BBC's 'People Just Do Nothing' - recently signed to XL Recordings

Kurupt FM have announced the release of new single ‘Suttin’ Like That’, with the track set to come out on Friday (October 27) – listen to the track premiere below.

The garage crew – who are the stars of the BBC mockumentary People Just Do Nothing – are due to release a new, hour-long mixtape after signing with XL Recordings last month.

With ‘The Lost Tape’ set to be released on November 17, Kurupt will formally release their new single ‘Suttin’ Like That’ on Friday. The new track – which was produced by Rude Kid – was given its world premiere on BBC Radio 1Xtra earlier tonight (October 25) – listen to the song here.

Kurupt FM’s ‘The Lost Tape’ is a “legendary set that was broadcast live on Kurupt FM 108.9 and was recorded onto cassette tape by an anonymous listener,” according to its press release. “Once lost in a backpack in deepest Brentford, the Lost Tape has now been uncovered, remixed and mastered for the very first time.”

See the full tracklist for Kurupt FM’s ‘The Lost Tape’ below.

Chabuddy Intro

Scott Garcia x Kurupt FM – It’s A Kuruption Ting

Sunship – Try Me Out (Let Me Lick It)

DJ Zinc – 138 Trek

Wookie – Down On Me

DJ Luck & MC Neat – A Little Bit of Luck

DJ Dee Kline – I Don’t Smoke

Agent X – Decoy

Sia – Little Man (Exemen Remix)

Youngstar – Pulse X

Ross Young & RB – Smooth Operator (Kurupt FM Remix)

One Waz Nice – Messin Around (Wideboys Remix)

E.S. Dubs – Standard Hoodlum Issue

Kurupt FM – Suttin Like That

XTC – Functions On The Low

Breakage – Hard ft. Newham Generals and David Rodigan (Kurupt FM Dubplate)

Wiley -Eskimo (Interlude)

Jon E Cash – Cash Beat AKA : Hoods-Up-Dub

Cage & Danny Weed – Creeper

Dizzee Rascal – Ho

Platinum 45 ft. More Fire Crew – Oi

Wiley – Igloo

Jammin – Go DJ

Kurupt FM – Get Out The Way (Spooky Remix)