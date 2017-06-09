Kylie Jenner accused of cultural appropriation and copying Destiny’s Child with camouflage bikini

Kylie Jenner has been accused of cultural appropriation after she launched a new line of swimwear featuring a camouflage print in the style of Destiny’s Child.

The reality star, 19, launched the clothing line yesterday – posting photos of herself wearing the camouflage outfit on Instagram.

Reaction to the clothing line proved to be immediately divisive, with some accusing the star of cultural appropriation and claiming that she had ‘stolen’ the idea from the outfits worn by Destiny’s Child in the video for ‘Survivor’.

One critic wrote on Twitter: “Destiny’s Child didn’t wear camo bikinis 16 years ago in Survivor video for you to say Kylie is the one to start the trend.

“Respect yourself”.

Another shared a side by side photo to compare the outfits.

The backlash comes after Kylie’s sister Kendall faced criticism earlier this year for a Pepsi advert that seemingly referenced the Black Lives Matter Movement.

In the advert, protestors are seen tensely facing off with police during a protest, before Kendall emerges from a photoshoot and diffuses the situation by handing a can of Pepsi to the police officers.

The advert faced accusations of attempting to monetise the Black Lives Matter Movement – and it was pulled by Pepsi only a day after it initially aired.

In the aftermath of the advert initially airing, Color of Change, a US advocacy group that campaigns to “end practices that unfairly hold Black people back,” accused the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star of “appropriating our pain and struggle”.