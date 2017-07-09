Kendall and Kylie Jenner make first public outing at Wireless Festival after t-shirt backlash

Kylie Jenner was there to support her partner Travis Scott, who was performing at the sold-out festival.

Kylie and Kendall Jenner were spotted at Wireless Festival yesterday (July 8), along with friend and model Bella Hadid.

The trio were there to support Kylie Jenner’s partner Travis Scott as he played the sold-out festival. The friends were also seen tucking into a Nando’s backstage.

It marks the sisters’ first public outing since the backlash of their ‘One of One’ band t-shirts which featured the images of Pink Floyd, Tupac, Metallica, The Notorious B.I.G. and Black Sabbath, among others. The Jenners had superimposed these t-shirts with a variety of prints including the sisters’ initials ‘KK’.

Yesterday (July 8) it was announced that TMZ photographer Mike Millar is suing the sisters for using his images of Tupac without his permission. As Consequence Of Sound report, documents obtained allege that Miller never consented to the use of the image on the $125 shirts.

Millar is a renowned photographer with a portfolio full of profiles of West Coast rappers including Easy-E, Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube.

Earlier this week, Arcade Fire sold their own version of the Jenner band t-shirts. Arcade Fire’s merch stand at their London show on July 4 included one of the stencils of Kendall Jenner featured in the offending t-shirts with a logo of their new album title ‘Everything Now’ emblazoned on top.

In April Kendall Jenner came under fire for her involvement in a widely criticised advert that used protest imagery to advertise Pepsi.

Pepsi later pulled the ad and released a statement: “Pepsi was trying to project a global message of unity, peace and understanding. Clearly we missed the mark, and we apologize. We did not intend to make light of any serious issue. We are removing the content and halting any further rollout. We also apologize for putting Kendall Jenner in this position.”