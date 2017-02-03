Kylie Minogue to make ‘classic pop record’ after signing new record deal

Pop singer has inked a new deal with BMG.

Kylie Minogue has signed a new record deal with BMG.

Sharing the news on Instagram with a picture of herself at the label’s offices, the singer wrote: “So happy to announce my new record label is BMG. I promise you will have my heart and soul in this next record.”

Meanwhile, BMG’s President Alexi Cory-Smith has told Music Week: “We want to make a great, big, classic Kylie pop record. Thirty years she’s been in the business, and she’s better than ever before. There’s so many different opportunities and with our reach into multi-media the possibility of making a documentary or book with her – it’s all possible. She’s just the ultimate artist.”

Minogue had been signed to Parlophone since 1999, and released seven studio albums with the label. The most recent, ‘Kylie Christmas’, came out in 2015 and was expanded with a ‘Snow Queen Edition’ reissue edition last year.

She recently played a pair of Christmas gigs at London’s Royal Albert Hall, where she was joined on stage by Years & Years’ Olly Alexander and John Grant. It was reported last year that she and Robbie Williams were recording a new duet together, a follow-up to their 2000 hit ‘Kids’.

Minogue also handed Coldplay their Godlike Genius prize at last year’s NME Awards.