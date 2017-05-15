L.A. Reid leaves Epic Records after accusations of sexual harassment

Music industry veteran L.A. Reid has parted ways with Epic Records after accusations of sexual harassment.

Antonio “L.A.” Reid’s recent departure from the branch of Sony Music Entertainment comes after a female assistant alleging “unlawful harassment of an employee,” reports Billboard.

It is claimed that the assistant is accusing Reid of ‘harassment on a daily basis’ – including inappropriate remarks about her appearance and clothing, as well as ‘propositions that caused her embarrassment and distress, making it impossible for her to continue working at the label’.

It has also been reported that the claimant may seek legal action unless a settlement has been reached.

The 60-year-old music industry executive Reid was the only current black label CEO of a major record companies, and was hailed for rebuilding Epic to huge mainstream success. As well as running Universal Music Group’s Island/Def Jam and LaFace Records, Reid overseen the success of the likes of Fifth Harmony, Boyz II Men, Outkast, Toni Braxton, TLC, Mariah Carey, Avril Lavigne, Paula Abdul, Pink, Justin Bieber, Meghan Trainor, Rihanna, Kanye West, Usher, Ne-Yo, , Future, Travis Scott and Rick Ross throughout his career.

While it has been confirmed that he has left the company, Sony and Reid are yet to respond to the claims.