L7 release first new song in 18 years with anti-Trump ‘Dispatch From Mar-A-Lago’

The pioneering US group reunited with their classic line-up in 2015

L7 have released their first song in 18 years – an anti-Trump track called ‘Dispatch From Mar-A-Lago’.

The US band split up in 2001, but reunited with their classic line-up in 2015. The band is comprised of singer and guitarist Donita Sparks, guitarist Suzi Gardner, bassist Jennifer Finch and drummer Dee Plakas.

Despite performing live since reforming, the group had yet to release a new track until today (September 29). ‘Dispatch At Mar-A-Lago’ is the first of two singles the group plans to release before the end of the year, according to Pitchfork.

The song includes the lyrics: “S.O.S. from the golden throne/‘Mogul’s’ in deep shit, he’s all alone/It’s not good, a riot in fact/The whole friggin’ country club is under attack.” You can listen to it below now.

Dispatch From Mar-a-Lago Dispatch From Mar-a-Lago, a song by L7 on Spotify

In an interview with Pitchfork, Sparks said Trump couldn’t take credit for inspiring the band to write new music. “We had the music, and then we were cracking up about [the idea of] “Mar-A-Lago”. So we put words to it, and we didn’t want the pressure of “L7 has a new album.” This was just a fun track to throw out.”

She added the band had “no intention” of writing anything about Trump. “However, we were doing these Q&As at screenings of our documentary [L7: Pretend We’re Dead], which premiered in New York four days after the election,” she explained. “People were looking at us and literally grabbing our arms, like, ‘Save us!'”

Sparks continued: “It would almost be negligent to not make any sort of a comment on the current political situation, and our fans were just so devastated that we were like, ‘Fuck it. We don’t care if this is topical and, quite frankly, we’re one of the only bands that could actually fucking do it.’ Because we’ve got that humour and that furiousness, and we take on politics and society.”