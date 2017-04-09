‘La La Land’ soundtrack is the best-selling vinyl of 2017 so far

New figures from Nielsen Music have shed light on which releases fared well in the first quarter of the year in the US

The La La Land soundtrack is currently the biggest-selling vinyl record of 2017 in the US.

The acclaimed musical, which was memorably involved in the great Oscars mix-up of 2017 back in February, featured a score that was primarily written by composer Justin Hurwitz. John Legend features on one song on the soundtrack, while the film’s stars, Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, prominently feature with vocal contributions across the 15-song tracklist.

Newly-published statistics from the US-based Nielsen Music have revealed that the La La Land soundtrack – released by Interscope – was the best-performing vinyl release in the US during the first quarter of 2017. Outstripping its nearest competitor – Bob Marley‘s ‘Legend’ – by 9,000 units, La La Land has so far racked up 25,000 sales this calendar year.

See the top 10 best-selling vinyl albums of 2017 in the US so far below.

1. La La Land Soundtrack (25,000 sales)

2. Bob Marley and The Wailers – ‘Legend’ (16,000)

3. Amy Winehouse – ‘Back to Black’ (16,000)

4. Ed Sheeran – ‘÷’ (15,000)

5. Run the Jewels – ‘Run the Jewels 3’ (14,000)

6. The Killers – ‘Hot Fuss’ (14,000)

7. The Beatles – ‘Abbey Road’ (13,000)

8. Ryan Adams – ‘Prisoner’ (13,000)

9. Twenty One Pilots – ‘Blurryface’ (13,000)

10. The xx – ‘I See You’ (13,000)

Elsewhere, Sir Elton John was this week announced to be the first-ever Record Store Day-appointed ‘Legend’.

The tenth anniversary of the global vinyl appreciation day will take place on April 22.