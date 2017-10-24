He's since made a public apology,

Labour MP Jared O’Mara has quit his role on the Commons Women and Equalities Committee after it was discovered that he had joked about having sex with members of Girls Aloud in a series of posts on an online music forum.

In a comment posted on the Drowned in Sound forum in 2004, O’Mara wrote: “Girls Aloud – I advise you to sack Sarah and the remaining four members (Nicola, Cheryl, Nadine and Kimberley) come have an orgy with me.”

O’Mara, who took Nick Clegg’s Sheffield Hallam seat in June, also suggested that Pop Idol victor Michelle McManus had only won the 2003 edition of the contest “because she was fat”.

Another post saw him take aim at Jamie Cullum, expressing his wish for the jazz star to be “sodomised with his own piano.”

“It would be no great loss to the music world if he was sodomised with his own piano and subsequently died of a sore arse”, he wrote. “In fact, it would be quite funny.”

O’Mara has since apologised for the comments, admitting that he was “deeply ashamed.”

“I was wrong to make them, I understand why they are offensive and sincerely apologise for my use of such unacceptable language. I made the comments as a young man, at a particularly difficult time in my life, but that is no excuse.