Lady Gaga says she’s planning to take a “rest” from music

It's time to "slow down for a moment for some healing.”

Lady Gaga has said that she’ll be taking a hiatus from music following an extensive tour but hinted that she had more projects in the works.

The pop star appeared in Toronto as a part of her Joanne World Tour and to promote her upcoming documentary, ‘Gaga: Five Foot Two’.

Speaking to reporters about her health issues in the past, Gaga said: “‘It’s hard but it’s liberating too”, and though she would be taking a “rest” from music “it doesn’t mean I don’t have some things up my sleeve”, reports Billboard.

Gaga’s documentary was announced last month and will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 22 and will be made available on the streaming service the same day.

Watch the trailer for ‘Gaga: Five Foot Five’ below.

Meanwhile, earlier this week (September 4) Lady Gaga sent pizzas and signed autographs to fans waiting outside her hotel after she cancelled a gig in Montreal.

The singer was forced to cancel the show after getting sick performing in the rain during a recent outdoor show in New York.

Lady Gaga’s Joanne World Tour is due to arrive in the UK in early October for shows in London, Birmingham and Manchester.

Find her tour dates below.

London, O2 Arena (October 9)

Birmingham, Barclaycard Arena (October 15)

Manchester, Arena (October 17)