Lady Gaga and Katy Perry drawn into Kesha’s legal battle with Dr Luke

Kesha and Dr Luke's court case is ongoing in New York.

Lady Gaga and Katy Perry have apparently been drawn into Kesha‘s legal battle with Dr Luke.

Though the ‘Timber’ singer has dropped her California lawsuit against the music producer, whose real name is Lukasz Gottwald, a New York court case is ongoing.

E! reports that new court documents show a New York judge received and sealed a text message that Lady Gaga sent to Kesha in April 2016.

The documents state that Dr Luke has been granted permission to share the text message with both Gaga and Katy Perry. The contents of the text message – including how they relate to Perry – remain unknown.

E! reports that both parties’ lawyers will decide whether the text message is ever read out in court.

Getty

Lady Gaga spoke out in support of Kesha last year, saying: “I feel like she’s being very publicly shamed for something that happens in the music industry all the time, to women and men. I just want to stand by her side because I can’t watch another woman that went through what I’ve been through suffer.”

Kesha and Dr Luke’s legal battle dates back to October 2014, when the singer filed a lawsuit in California against her producer citing “mental manipulation, emotional abuse and sexual assault”. Dr Luke countersued for defamation in New York.

It was confirmed in August that the California case had been dropped so Kesha can focus on her New York legal proceedings.

Kesha’s label said in October that she would be releasing new music “soon”.