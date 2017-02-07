Lady Gaga and Metallica confirmed to duet at Grammys

Daft Punk and The Weeknd are also performing together at the US awards show this Sunday.

Lady Gaga and Metallica are to duet at this weekend’s Grammy Awards.

After a Gaga fan account tweeted a supposed promo clip for the collaboration, Rolling Stone has occurred that it is definitely happening. The metal band have apparently promised something “very special and unique” for the performance.

Their collaboration, which follows Gaga’s well-received Super Bowl halftime show at the weekend, adds to the impressive line-up of performers booked for this weekend’s Grammy Awards.

The Recording Academy has already confirmed that Daft Punk will return to the live stage at this year’s ceremony, where they’ll link up with recent collaborator The Weeknd to perform ‘Starboy’.

Among the other performers confirmed for this year’s Grammys are Adele, Bruno Mars, Katy Perry and Alicia Keys. It has been reported that Beyoncé, who has recently announced she is pregnant, is planning to perform too.

However, Dave Grohl won’t be performing with A Tribe Called Quest and Anderson .Paak at this year’s Grammys after all. Though the collaboration was announced last week, Grammy organisers later admitted they spoke “prematurely”.

The likes of Kanye West, Drake and Justin Bieber are reportedly planning to snub the awards entirely, citing their objections over the “relevance” over this year’s nominees.

Nevertheless, host James Corden has revealed how he would react if Kanye West were to show up and rush the stage, the way he famously did at the 2009 MTV VMAs.

Beyoncé and Adele lead this year’s nominations with nine and five nods respectively.