Lady Gaga announces ‘intimate and unfettered’ Netflix documentary

'Gaga: Five Foot Two' will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival and arrive on the streaming service next month

Lady Gaga has announced the release of a new documentary which will give fans an insight into her life.

The documentary is titled Gaga: Five Foot Two and will be available to watch on Netflix.

The film will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 22 and will be made available on the streaming service the same day, as Pitchfork reports.

Gaga: Five Foot Two is described as an “intimate and unfettered portrait” which “pulls back the curtain to introduce the woman behind the performer”. It follows the musician for a year and claims to give viewers an insight into “the divide between life as a superstar and life as an everyday woman.”

Gaga has shared three clips from the documentary on her Twitter page. The first shows her submerged in a pool of water, with her talking tearfully over the top. The second features her being lifted on wires into the sky for her Super Bowl performance and the third finds her in a doctor’s office. Watch them above and below.

Meanwhile, Gaga kicked off her ‘Joanne’ world tour with a theatrical and hit-packed show in Vancouver earlier this month (August 2).

Performing to Canadian fans at the Rogers Arena, Gaga tore through a 22-song hit-packed and career-spanning set. As well as giving the track ‘Dancin’ In Circles’ its live debut during, she treated the crowd to a show complete with pyro, a tribute to the LGBTQ community – and all the usual epic choreography and artful stagework.

The tour will arrive in the UK in October. Gaga will play the following dates:

London, O2 Arena (October 9)

Birmingham, Barclaycard Arena (October 15)

Manchester, Arena (October 17)