Lady Gaga announces Joanne World Tour after epic Super Bowl performance

Gaga will tour in support of fifth album 'Joanne', released in October.

Lady Gaga has announced a world tour after her epic Super Bowl halftime show performance.

The singer’s 13-minute set featured a drone opening, acrobatics and hits including ‘Poker Face’, ‘The Edge Of Glory’ and ‘Telephone’. A few hours after she came off stage, she posted a teaser for her Joanne World Tour on Twitter.

The tour will begin in Vancouver, Canada on August 1 and arrive in the UK in October for shows in London, Birmingham and Manchester. Check out her full list of UK dates below.

9-Oct-17 – London – The O2

15-Oct-17 – Birmingham – Barclaycard Arena

17-Oct-17 – Manchester – Manchester Arena

Tickets for the UK dates go on sale this Friday (February 10).

Gaga released fifth album ‘Joanne’, which features songwriting collaborations with Mark Ronson and Father John Misty, plus a duet with Florence Welch, in October.

Talking about the content of her Super Bowl halftime show last week, Gaga told fans: “The only statement that I’ll be making during the halftime show are the ones that I’ve been consistently making throughout my career. I believe in a passion for inclusion. I believe in the spirit of equality, and that the spirit of this country is one of love and kindness. My performance will uphold those philosophies.”

