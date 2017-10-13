Lady Gaga announces rescheduled UK and European ‘Joanne’ tour dates

She'll be back in 2018

Lady Gaga has announced details of her rescheduled UK ‘Joanne’ tour dates after cancelling due to illness.

Last month, Gaga announced that she’d be postponing her European tour until 2018, only days after she cancelled a concert in Rio due to “severe physical pain”. The singer has been vocal about her battle with Fibromyalgia, a condition which causes chronic pain to spread across the whole body.

Now, she’s confirmed that she’ll be returning to fulfil UK dates in January and February. Full dates are below. Tickets to the cancelled gigs remain valid. Visit here for tickets and information.

Wed January 31 2018 – BIRMINGHAM Arena Birmingham

Thu February 01 2018 – BIRMINGHAM Genting Arena

Sun February 04 2018 – LONDON O2 Arena

Tue February 06 2018 – MANCHESTER Arena

Thu February 08 2018 – LONDON O2 Arena

Speaking to fans about her battle with illness, Gaga said:“I have always been honest about my physical and mental health struggles.

“Searching for years to get to the bottom of them. It is complicated and difficult to explain, and we are trying to figure it out. As I get stronger and when I feel ready, I will tell my story in more depth, and plan to take this on strongly so I can not only raise awareness, but expand research for others who suffer as I do, so I can help make a difference.”