Lady Gaga opens up about her chronic hip pain in new interview

Lady Gaga has opened up about her problems with chronic hip pain in a new interview with Arthritis Magazine.

The artist has previously discussed her problems with the pain after she was forced to cancel live dates on the ‘Born This Way Ball’ tour in 2013 in order to have surgery on a broken hip.

Gaga will soon grace the cover of Arthritis Magazine to discuss how she manages the condition. As reported by Idolator, the as-yet-unreleased issue sees Gaga declaring that “hip pain can’t stop me”, with the cover feature in question set to discuss her “career-threatening injury and why she’ll never ignore joint pain again.”

Back in November, Gaga posted an image of her being treated by doctors on Instagram as she discussed her chronic pain.

“Having a frustrating day with chronic pain, but I find myself feeling so blessed to have such strong intelligent female doctors,” she wrote. “I think about Joanne too and her strength and the day gets a little easier. Plus I got @wanaynay by my side. “Hey Girl, we can make it easy if we lift each other.”

